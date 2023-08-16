Wins get Alfreton Town season on track

Following the opening day loss at South Shields, the Reds responded with a 3-1 success at home to Southport on Saturday, before then seeing off Peterborough Sports 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Saturday saw Alfreton off to a perfect start.

With barely 50 seconds on the clock his long, Adam Lund’s long, raking delivery from a throw-in simply wasn't dealt with by the Southport defence and the ball bounced through for Lewis Salmon to fire home from eight yards.

Salmon doubled his and the Reds' tally on 17 minutes. This time it was a George Willis free-kick from almost the halfway line, aimed for Ryan Taylor and helped on by Billy Fewster, that left Salmon with the chance to rifle home from a similar distance to his opener.

Southport's response was positive and ten minutes prior to the break, Keenan Quansah headed home at the near post from a Josh Hmami corner.

The win was secured in the second-half, when Josh Clackstone found Taylor with a clinical cross and the striker's header on allowed Jordan Thewlis to neatly side-step keeper Chris Renshaw before sliding the ball home.

On Tuesday, it was Lund who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, only for Sports to level soon afterwards through Jordan Nicholson.

But Salmon struck the winner with two minutes left to give Alfreton the points.

Alfreton return to action on Saturday when they go to Tamworth.