News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wins get Alfreton Town season on track

​Alfreton Town secured two wins in four days to get their National League North campaign up and running in earnest.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read

Following the opening day loss at South Shields, the Reds responded with a 3-1 success at home to Southport on Saturday, before then seeing off Peterborough Sports 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Saturday saw Alfreton off to a perfect start.

With barely 50 seconds on the clock his long, Adam Lund’s long, raking delivery from a throw-in simply wasn't dealt with by the Southport defence and the ball bounced through for Lewis Salmon to fire home from eight yards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Salmon doubled his and the Reds' tally on 17 minutes. This time it was a George Willis free-kick from almost the halfway line, aimed for Ryan Taylor and helped on by Billy Fewster, that left Salmon with the chance to rifle home from a similar distance to his opener.

Most Popular

Southport's response was positive and ten minutes prior to the break, Keenan Quansah headed home at the near post from a Josh Hmami corner.

The win was secured in the second-half, when Josh Clackstone found Taylor with a clinical cross and the striker's header on allowed Jordan Thewlis to neatly side-step keeper Chris Renshaw before sliding the ball home.

On Tuesday, it was Lund who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, only for Sports to level soon afterwards through Jordan Nicholson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Salmon struck the winner with two minutes left to give Alfreton the points.

Alfreton return to action on Saturday when they go to Tamworth.

Related topics:National League NorthSouth ShieldsPeterborough Sports