The striker has played for 16 different clubs but has made more appearances for the Spireites than anyone else.

The promotion and title come just three weeks after his partner gave birth to a baby girl so it has been a dream month for him.

"It is 100% the best day of my career, it is not even close,” he told the DT.

Joe Quigley celebrates Chesterfield's promotion. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“It is hard to put into words. The scenes after are something you have thought about for weeks and it has definitely lived up to expectation. It just shows what it means to everyone at the club – fans, staff and players. The end scenes show what we are about – we are a close community club. It is unbelievable.”

The 27-year-old played in the play-off final defeat to Notts County at Wembley last season and he revealed that was in their thoughts when they led Boreham Wood 1-0 at half-time on Saturday before they eventually won 3-0.

He said: "It makes it sweeter. You see teams after such a disappointment at Wembley that they struggle to get going the next season but I think it just shows what the gaffer is about and what the lads are about to bounce back like this. It (Wembley) has been spoken about all year. Even at half-time there was lads saying ‘remember Wembley, we’ve got 45 minutes to see a game out’. And it was brilliant in the end.”

Quigley has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances this season, but only 11 of those have been starts. He has found himself behind 25-goal man Will Grigg for a lot of the campaign but the pair support each other.

He explained: "I have learnt loads from Will throughout the year. He has been absolutely excellent. We sit next to each other in the changing room and we have got quite a close bond. He has helped me and I will always try to help him if he needs any help along the way.”

Quigley also stated the importance of the leadership qualities of manager Paul Cook and the players he recruited last summer.

"It has been absolutely massive,” he said. “Everything comes through the gaffer. Even in the off-season when we signed the sort of players that we did you could tell as soon as we got together what sort of group we had and it has shown all year. We have bounced back many times, we have not lost two on the bounce all season which has been massive and something that we struggled with a little bit last year. I think the characters that we have brought in this year have really got us over the line.”

‘Quigs’ believes January was the key to their success this season, with Chesterfield winning five on the bounce at home as they took full advantage of their games in hand.

A double from Jamie Grimes and a goal from Liam Mandeville got them over the line on Saturday.

Quigley added: "I said to the lads before that there was nothing to be nervous about. We are unbeaten at home all year. We needed to play with a freedom but also match Boreham Wood’s grit and determination and we did that.