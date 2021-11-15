Wingerworth Juniors U7 celebrate new kit sponsors

Wingerworth’s youngsters show off their new kit.

Bellway East Midlands and Ashberry Homes have joined forces to sponsor local football team, The Wingerworth JSA Under-7 Crocs.

The club, which is based at The Avenue, off Hornbeam Drive, has been around for more than 25 years and provides coaching for age groups from under-7s to under-15s.

The sponsorship deal was arranged after an U7s team parent, Edward Lockett – who lives at Bellway’s completed Brailsford Park development in Wingerworth – contacted the housebuilders to ask for support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward said: “Wingerworth JSA aren’t a registered charity and rely solely on generous donations to be able to continue, along with the help of parents and volunteers.

“This team in particular is fairly new and only started basic football training last year but will soon be playing proper matches.

" We have a mixed boys and girls team and all the kits have previously been passed down the generations from older club members.”

The team members were presented with the new kit at a recent awards evening.

Julie Wild, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands, said: “We are pleased to have been able to supply brand-new kits to Wingerworth JSA’s under-7s football team.

“We always want to help the local community where we build as much as we can, and it’s great to see some of our residents are part of this well-established local club.