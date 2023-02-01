The grassroots club, which has 24 boys teams, a girls teams as well as a ‘Little Dudes’ section has purchased new training kits for the U13s Boys Team away kit with the funds.Lizze Burda, sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Central, comments: “Here at Tilia Homes, we’re committed to building simply more than houses but creating and contributing to the thriving communities in the areas in which we build.“Wingerworth JSA FC is a shining example of the positive impact sport can have from a young age, encouraging fitness and wellbeing, as well as being a part of a successful team, and we’re thrilled to be the new sponsor of the U13s Boys Team, which I’ve no doubt will have a bright season.“With The Avenue close by, and a number of family homes available to buy, we expect that lots of new residents will be excited to join the award-winning club.”Established in 1986, Wingerworth JSA FC coaches 385 children in total and 70 volunteer coaches helping to run the club.Paul Bates, Team Coach for the U13s Boys Team, adds: “It’s been great to partner with Tilia Homes Central and for the homebuilder to take such an interest in the work the club does both on and off the pitch.For more information on the homes available at The Avenue, please visit www.tiliahomes.co.uk or call 01246 642 709.