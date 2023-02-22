The winger, 28, signed from Altrincham in January and links-up with manager Paul Cook again who he worked with at Wigan Athletic.

The Spireites have dropped out of the title race in recent weeks and find themselves fourth after a run of seven games without a win but Colclough is confident they can still achieve something this season.

He said: “If we knock the silly mistakes on the head then there is no reason why we can’t go on a great run between now and the end of the season.”

Ryan Colclough.

On his move to the Blues, he added: "I am delighted with the move, the club has been great with me. It is good to be back with the gaffer and Robbo, and Webby has been great to work with as well. His (Cook) demands are very high and that is something I need to push on.”

Colclough started the 1-1 draw against Wealdstone on Tuesday night and he was frustrated at their first-half showing which saw them trail at the break.

He explained: “In the first-half we knew how they were going to play, they are a good passing team, and I think we just sat off them a little bit too much.

"In the second-half we pressed them a lot better, we were on the front-foot, and I think we dominated the second-half. But you have got to start the game like that. We knew what we were supposed to do but we did not go out and execute it.

"In the second-half they have barely got out of their half and we should have made it like that at the start. If we do that then I think we come away with the three points.”

The goals have dried up of late for Town and Colclough, who is awaiting his first in Chesterfield colours, hopes they can get a bit of luck in that regard.

