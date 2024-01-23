​Wilson leaves his post as Chesterfield Ladies manager

Mitch Wilson has stepped down from his role at Chesterfield Ladies. Photo: Michael South.

Wilson took over as the Blues manager in May of this year following Mike Noon’s departure at the end of the 2022/23 season but has also been involved with the club in a coaching role since November 2020.

Commenting on his resignation, Wilson said in a statement: “After a brilliant eight months in the role, I have unfortunately had to make the tough decision to step down from my role as first team manager at Chesterfield Ladies.

“Due to a change in personal circumstances, I simply can no longer give the role my all; something that the club, players and backroom staff deserve.

“We have had so many highs after a tough pre-season; reaching the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup for the first time through the qualifying stages, reaching the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup semi-final and East Midlands Women’s League Plate quarter-final, plus only one defeat in the league.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all my backroom staff, players, committee and the amazing supporters who follow us home and away for their support under my reign and I wish everyone nothing but success for the future.”

A club spokesman said: “Everyone at Chesterfield Ladies FC would like to thank Mitch for all his hard work and achievements at the club as the first team manager and ever since he joined the coaching staff in 2020.

“The Blues would also like to wish Mitch the very best for the future.”

Chesterfield Ladies FC’s next match takes place this coming Sunday afternoon when the Blues take on Borrowash Victoria Ladies away from home at Borrowash Road in the semi-final of the Derbyshire Women’s County Cup.

Borrowash Victoria Ladies play two tiers below Chesterfield Ladies in Division One of the Derbyshire Girls And Ladies League.

he Blues will also be looking to regain momentum following a disappointing league defeat at home against Ilkeston Town Ladies last weekend.