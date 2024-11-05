Will Grigg is ageing like a fine wine.

Perhaps written off by some after his big money move to Sunderland didn’t work out, the 33-year-old has found a new lease of life under Paul Cook, a manager who knows exactly how to get the best out of him, with the pair having tasted success together at Wigan Athletic.

After banging in 25 goals last season as Chesterfield romped to the National League title, the Northern Ireland international has netted nine times in all competitions this term, including eight in his last seven, which has led to him being a contender for the League Two October Player of the Month.

Until this season, Grigg had never played in League Two before. The bulk of his 150-plus career goals have come in League One, which is why dropping down to the National League was a tough decision, but one which has lit a fire under him again.

Will Grigg helped Chesterfield win the National League last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Such is his elite mentality, when he doesn’t score, he isn’t a happy bunny. Not all strikers are like that. It is probably fair to say that Spireites fans admire his work off the ball, too. It is an appreciation which probably only comes after watching him week after week. His ability to make an average ball into a good one, his impressive body strength with his back to goal, his glue-like first touch, his subtle movements in the box to create half a yard and the timing of his runs to stay onside.

The rest of League Two should be worried. Because when Grigg starts scoring, he doesn’t stop. At Walsall, MK Dons, Wigan and even Chesterfield last season, he tended to make a steady start, before really putting his foot on the gas in the second-half of seasons. Looking at his previous record, this is the start of Grigg scoring regularly from now until May. In a tight division, having a 20-goal striker is going to make a big difference.

And this time he can stay even fresher, because there’s Paddy Madden, another prolific experienced striker, in the ranks. Grigg might not actually play as much as he would like, but he will be sharper and brighter for the 65-70 minutes he’s on the pitch, or for when he comes on for the last half an hour. Grigg is on fire, and your defence SHOULD be terrified.