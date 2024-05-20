Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Grigg is working hard to ensure he has recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of last season.

The striker missed the final few games after getting injured against Halifax but thankfully the National League title was as good as sealed by then.

He told the club’s website: “I guess it’s been a strange summer for me really. I haven’t had any time to rest. It’s all been about putting my hamstring injury first and spending every day trying to get that right ahead of next season. I’m determined to make sure it’s back to its best for the start of pre-season so I’m working hard to ensure that happens.”

The Northern Irishman has played the majority of his career in the EFL so he knows what to expect and he can’t wait to get started.

Will Grigg scored 25 goals last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He said: It’s no doubt going to be a big challenge as there are some massive teams in the league next year and it’s going to be tough but we’re also a big team. To finally have this club back in the EFL is massive, it’s going to be great to see the club back. The hard work off the field has already started and we’re buzzing for it. I think we have to attack the season head first, putting what happened last season to one side now. It was fantastic, but it’s all about going again now and focusing on the task ahead. We’ll see what happens, but I for sure am looking forward to getting going and playing in some big fixtures.”

The 32-year-old scored 25 goals last season and could have bagged more had it not been for his injury.