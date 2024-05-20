Will Grigg working hard to overcome injury as Chesterfield return to EFL
The striker missed the final few games after getting injured against Halifax but thankfully the National League title was as good as sealed by then.
He told the club’s website: “I guess it’s been a strange summer for me really. I haven’t had any time to rest. It’s all been about putting my hamstring injury first and spending every day trying to get that right ahead of next season. I’m determined to make sure it’s back to its best for the start of pre-season so I’m working hard to ensure that happens.”
The Northern Irishman has played the majority of his career in the EFL so he knows what to expect and he can’t wait to get started.
He said: It’s no doubt going to be a big challenge as there are some massive teams in the league next year and it’s going to be tough but we’re also a big team. To finally have this club back in the EFL is massive, it’s going to be great to see the club back. The hard work off the field has already started and we’re buzzing for it. I think we have to attack the season head first, putting what happened last season to one side now. It was fantastic, but it’s all about going again now and focusing on the task ahead. We’ll see what happens, but I for sure am looking forward to getting going and playing in some big fixtures.”
The 32-year-old scored 25 goals last season and could have bagged more had it not been for his injury.
He added: “I think personally I just want to score as many goals as possible. I would target 20 as a number but personally I try to get to ten as quickly as possible and then go from there. More the merrier, really, I just want to score as many goals for this club as possible. To be honest, as long as I’m helping the team in some way, then I’m happy, I want to help the team on and off the pitch. I think I can use my experience to help the lads too, so in whatever way I’m helping, I’m happy. I’m, just excited to get going now. I love playing football and scoring goals and I love doing it for this club.”
