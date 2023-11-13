Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker had just been asked about his close-range effort which put Chesterfield 2-0 up against Barnet on Saturday. It was his tenth goal of the season in all competitions. But it was the nature of the finish that had him smiling ear-to-ear. Unlike against York City last month, when the forward found the net from a ridiculously tight angle, his goal at the weekend was one you would associate more with the Northern Irishman. A poacher’s strike.

"That is more me,” he laughed. “A little two-yard tap-in, those are the ones I like to get on the scoresheet with. Don’t expect many of them like against York!”

That was his ninth league goal but tenth in all competitions. He doesn’t set targets, he said, but he admitted he should have reached that number a couple of weeks earlier.

Will Grigg scored against Barnet. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The 32-year-old has won an incredible five promotions in his career, all from League One, so he knows exactly what it takes and what the make-up of a title-winning team looks like. So does he see any similarities with his previous sides?

"The group as a whole is excellent,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I think good teams brings out performances like today when you are not on it but you still find a way. In the five promotions I have had, every single group has been excellent off the pitch, as well as on the pitch, and we have certainly managed to build that and that is credit to the staff and everyone at the club.”

Grigg’s goal gave Town some breathing space against the Bees and they added two more before the visitors struck a double themselves. But the damage was already done and it means Chesterfield have a five-point gap at the top of the table.

