Grigg has got 22 goals in 34 league games, four behind former Spireite Paul McCallum, who has 26 for Eastleigh in 30 appearances.

Grigg has scored 17 times in his last 20 appearances and with 11 games remaining, the race for the ‘golden boot’ is looking exciting.

On the possibility of him winning the award, coach Danny Webb said: “We would like that. We would like Will to keep scoring.

"I think he has shown his class this year on and off the pitch.

"He is more than a goalscorer, he is a target man, without being labelled one. He just works his absolute socks off every game.

"For him to be the top scorer in the league, he would want that, because believe me as much as he is unselfish, he is also very selfish, as all strikers are. That is why he has had the career he has.”

Grigg has already won five promotions in his career and he looks set to add a sixth to his trophy cabinet. As much as everyone is hoping he can take home an individual award, as long as he’s got a title-winning medal around his neck, then everyone will be happy.