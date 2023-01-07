The Championship Baggies rescued a 3-3 draw in the 93rd minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante scored his second goal of the game to send the tie to a replay at The Hawthorns on Tuesday, January 17 (8pm KO).

The late equaliser was harsh on the Blues who levelled twice before taking the lead and deserved to progress to the fourth round.

“The positive is that we have one more opportunity to make it through to the next round,” Corberan told West Brom’s official club website.

West Brom Carlos Corberan.

“I’m disappointed regarding the performance. We weren’t at our best level for the majority of the game.

“Another positive we can take though is the reaction of the team. We didn’t give up and thankfully we got ourselves an equaliser right at the end which means we have a replay.

“It was difficult for us to create chances today and to also stop them having chances to score goals.

“We started the game with a lot of concentration and it was great to get such an early goal. Unfortunately we couldn’t hold that lead for very long, or the second time we got ourselves in front.

“Chesterfield created plenty of pressure from set-pieces and corners.

“We suffered in terms of winning challenges and in second balls. When that happens you’re always going to suffer as a team as a whole.”

Armando Dobra scored twice to make it 2-2 and 3-2 to Chesterfield after they fell behind twice to goals from Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant.

Corberan added: “We didn’t adapt well enough to the needs of the game in the first half. We didn’t adapt to what needed to happen in defence and in attack. They scored three goals in the first 45 minutes.

“We were better in the second half but it was still really tough for us to create chances.

“But, the players showed the mentality to keep going and get an equaliser.

