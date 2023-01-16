Defender Joe Cook has joined Dorking Wanderers permanently, George Cooper had his contract cancelled by mutual consent and Tom Whelan has been loaned out to Solihull Moors for the rest of the season.

On Cook, Webb told the DT: "Joe did ever so well and carried himself brilliantly during the time he was here. I think he is a good, young defender but at this time we thought we had four who were ahead of him so to be a fifth choice centre-half you are not going to play many games. Dorking have taken him and they are going to give him a chance to get his career going again.”

Cooper was a bit of a marquee signing from Plymouth Argyle but the majority of his time at the Blues was spent in the physio room.

Joe Cook is one of three players to have departed Chesterfield in the last week. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"He had lots of niggly injuries and if you look at the form of (Armando) Dobra and (Liam) Mandeville in particular in those wide areas it is tough to replace them at any point,” Webb said. “Obviously we have got Ryan (Colclough) now to really put the pressure on them and we have got young Jez (Uchegbulam) in the building. Akwasi (Asante) can play a few different positions so we are blessed in those positions and sadly George could never really get ahead of them. But he is a great lad, he carried himself well and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Whelan had a run of games in November but fell out of the team at the start of December.

Webb said: "What is a shame for Tom is that he played regularly in the team after coming back from Aldershot and we got some good results. And then when he dropped out of the team it was hard to get back in because results picked up again. It is a tough one and ultimately players want to go play football. Tom trains his socks off everyday. It is a loan so we will see what happens after that loan. Solihull are definitely getting a very good player to their potential play-off push.”

On the possibility of more incomings and outgoings, Webb added: "I always say probably not but you never know one day to the next. We have got a lot of players here who want to play that are not playing. What you get with that is, every player has their own threshold of how far they will go. Some lads are quite happy to wait and be patient, others want to go and play football straight away. Neither of those opinions are wrong, by the way. At the moment, I would have to say no (to more incomings and outgoings) but as I have said before things can change from one day to the next in football.”