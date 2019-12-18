Why this Bromley player has been given a retrospective three-match ban after an incident against Chesterfield

A Bromley player has been handed a three-match retrospective ban following an incident against Chesterfield earlier this month.

Chris Bush was involved in an incident in the 69th minute of Bromley’s 2-1 win at the Proact on December 7, an FA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told us the matter related to violent or improper conduct but could not give any further details.

The incident was not seen by the match officials but was caught on camera.

As a result, the defender has been handed a three-game retrospective ban.

A Bromley FC statement read: “Bromley Football Club can announce that defender Chris Bush has been issued with a three game retrospective suspension following an incident in the match against Chesterfield.

“The ban commences immediately and will cover Bromley’s fixtures against Dorking Wanderers, Eastleigh and Dover Athletic on Boxing Day.

“The club will make no further comment on this matter.”