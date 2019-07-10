Why the retention of Glynn Snodin feels like a big win for Chesterfield

It says so much about the impact John Sheridan and Glynn Snodin have had in a short space of time at Chesterfield, that the latter staying put feels like a big win.

Keeping the popular assistant manager at the Proact is arguably as big a boost to the Spireites’ 2019/20 plans as any of their summer signings.

Picture by Gareth Williams/AHPIX.com; Football; Vanarama National League; Maidenhead United v Chesterfield FC; 27/4/2019 KO 15.00; York Road; copyright picture; Howard Roe/AHPIX.com; John Sheridan and Glyn Snodin takes their place in the dugout

And for a fanbase that has grown accustomed to a revolving door for both staff and players over the past four years, it’s as much of a coup to see someone as experienced as Snodin remain as it was to see him arrive in the first place.

It always felt a bit like the coach was on loan to Chesterfield until such a time as Simon Grayson got himself a new job.

Perhaps there’s an element of fortune for Chesterfield in the location of Grayson’s newfound employment, which would have meant a horrible trek of a commute for the man who has assisted him at so many clubs before.

Without hearing from the horse’s mouth, you could speculate all day about why Sheridan’s number two hasn’t gone to Bloomfield Road, but a few things are certain.

Grayson wanted his right hand man alongside him again.

That’s been confirmed by some very well placed sources.

Snodin is not going.

That’s been confirmed by Sheridan, who issued as emphatic a statement as you could wish for, and Grayson himself, who told Blackpool press members on Tuesday night that Ian Miller would be his Tangerines assistant.

What is also certain, is that Snodin has thoroughly enjoyed himself at the Proact.

He’s admitted on a number of occasions that he was pleasantly surprised by just how good a manager Sheridan actually is.

The duo have, very quickly, formed a positive and effective working relationship.

Snodin, universally liked in the game, has so much experience to draw upon.

There won’t be many situations he hasn’t previously come across in football – although an injured player putting together a 66-run knock in his cricket whites might have been a new one.

Sheridan said from the outset that he could learn from his assistant and numerous times throughout the second half of last season he referred in interviews to Snodin pearls of wisdom and bits of advice.

The manager also predicted that Snodin would become the players’ best friend, and all the noises from the squad have backed that up.

He’s a source of positivity and his way with people will only have helped Sheridan in his stated aim of ensuring the players enjoyed their football.

Their methods and, more importantly, their results were a breath of fresh air for Chesterfield FC and its fans and that’s why the continuation of their partnership is seen by so many as so important.

Things can and do change all too quickly in football, but for now, Spireites can at least put a line through one of their worries and go back to wondering where their side’s pace and width is going to come from.

Even that shouldn’t cause too many sleepness nights, not for those who have read Sheridan’s views on what he still needs to add.

There’s no rush, either.

We’re still three weeks out from the season opener, plenty of important signings are made late in the day and, as Sheridan and Snodin have proved, sometimes the most important arrivals happen midseason.