King was sent off in the second-half for ‘serious foul play’ and will now miss the matches against Weymouth, Solihull Moors and Wrexham.

Coach Danny Webb told the DT: "I think what they do is do it from the referee’s view and his angle and if you watch the clip back the referee has got a perfect view of it.

"I suppose our disappointment was the delay the referee took and their bench when they started jumping and throwing their arms around.

Jeff King will miss the next three matches through suspension.

"Did he win the ball? Yes. Was it reckless? Not sure.

"But it is something we have got to get on with now, we have got a good squad to replace Jeff.

"He came back from a knee injury so I suppose it gives him a bit of time to get that knee 100% if it is not there already.”

When asked after if they considered appealing it, Webb explained: “I think it is a difficult one. Back at Leyton Orient we decided to appeal something similar and the FA put another two or three games on top.

"There was a discussion, we all had a look at it, I think we had some advice from ex-Football League referees just casually and it was ‘no chance’ sort of thing."

In terms of other team news, the club is awaiting news on Luke Croll who was forced off late on at Edgeley Park.

Manny Oyeleke is another player who had to come off after 70 minutes after his calf seized up.

Webb said: "I think we knew that he would seize up at some point. We were not banking on having 10-men and him having to cover more ground than we had hoped. I think we got every last drop out of him the other night but luckily nothing has been pulled or torn etc so he will be travelling down to Weymouth.”

Meanwhile, Curtis Weston and Laurence Maguire will be assessed today ahead of the trip to Weymouth for Paul Cook’s first game in charge.