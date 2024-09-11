Why Salford City defender got extended ban after Chesterfield red card

The reasons why Salford City defender Curtis Tilt has received an extended ban following his red card against Chesterfield has come to light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old was given his marching orders by referee Richie Watkins with 20 minutes remaining in the 1-1 draw at the SMH Group Stadium last month.

The Spireites led 1-0 through James Berry but Salford equalised late on when Kelly N’Mai struck an equaliser to earn a point for the 10-man visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford were reduced to 10-men when Tilt received his second yellow card for a foul on Will Grigg, just seconds after he collected his first booking.

Curtis Tilt. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Normally, two yellows would have resulted in a one-match ban but the FA slapped him with a two-game suspension and a heavy fine of £2,400. It has since emerged that Tilt kicked out at the electronic boards, used by the match officials to signal for substitutions and stoppage time, which were in the tunnel area at the time, as the Salford man left the pitch.

His actions meant that the boards did not work for the remainder of the match, which left fans wondering how many minutes had been added on at the end as Chesterfield pushed for a winner.

The incident was caught on camera and Tilt admitted his behaviour was ‘improper’ and so a bigger punishment was handed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA confirmed: “Curtis Tilt has been suspended for two matches and fined £2,400 following Salford City’s match against Chesterfield in the EFL League Two on Saturday, 24 August. The defender admitted that he acted improperly after his dismissal around the 71st minute, and his actions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”