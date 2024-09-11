Why Salford City defender got extended ban after Chesterfield red card
The 33-year-old was given his marching orders by referee Richie Watkins with 20 minutes remaining in the 1-1 draw at the SMH Group Stadium last month.
The Spireites led 1-0 through James Berry but Salford equalised late on when Kelly N’Mai struck an equaliser to earn a point for the 10-man visitors.
Salford were reduced to 10-men when Tilt received his second yellow card for a foul on Will Grigg, just seconds after he collected his first booking.
Normally, two yellows would have resulted in a one-match ban but the FA slapped him with a two-game suspension and a heavy fine of £2,400. It has since emerged that Tilt kicked out at the electronic boards, used by the match officials to signal for substitutions and stoppage time, which were in the tunnel area at the time, as the Salford man left the pitch.
His actions meant that the boards did not work for the remainder of the match, which left fans wondering how many minutes had been added on at the end as Chesterfield pushed for a winner.
The incident was caught on camera and Tilt admitted his behaviour was ‘improper’ and so a bigger punishment was handed out.
The FA confirmed: “Curtis Tilt has been suspended for two matches and fined £2,400 following Salford City’s match against Chesterfield in the EFL League Two on Saturday, 24 August. The defender admitted that he acted improperly after his dismissal around the 71st minute, and his actions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.