The 28-year-old joined from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

He is cup-tied for Tuesday’s trip to West Brom but he could make his debut against Notts County on Saturday.

Colclough worked with Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic and that played a massive part in him signing on the dotted line.

Ryan Colclough pictured in action for Wigan Athletic.

"You see and hear rumours about how other clubs in our division are after him,” Webb told the DT.

"I think as far as Ryan was concerned he only ever wanted to come and play for us and work for the gaffer again which is great for us.

"I think from day dot Ryan wanted to come and play for the manager and this football club."

The winger has already made a big impression and his signing shows the ambition of the club, according to Webb.

He explained: "Obviously the manager has worked with him at Wigan a few years ago so knows his qualities and the first few days he has been in he has already shown those qualities in training. His attitude has been great.

“I think if people have followed his career especially over the last two seasons, his goal contribution, assists and all-round skill and excitement he brings to the supporters will be much-anticipated by our fans.

"I think it shows that we are really trying to get over the line by getting someone of that quality in the building.”

Colclough has been one of the standout players in the National League since joining Altrincham in 2020 and his arrival will really boost Town’s attacking threat.

"He can create, he can score and he can cross,” Webb added.

"He can play any of those (three attacking positions). I am sure at some point he might be able to play up front as well.

"He is just as good with both feet which is a rarity for a flair player.

"Hopefully he will get the fans off their seats here at the Technique.

