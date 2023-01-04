Why referee for Chesterfield-West Brom FA Cup clash made history in last season's competition

Rebecca Welch, 39, from Washington, Tyne and Wear, will take charge of the tie at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

This season she has been the referee for games in League One and League Two.

Welch made history in last season’s FA Cup when she became the first female referee to take charge of a third round match in the historic competition, which was between Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Referee Rebecca Welch will be in charge of Chesterfield's FA Cup clash against West Brom.

And Welch became the first woman to referee a fixture in the Football League in April 2021 when Port Vale played Harrogate in League Two.

Recently she has been a fourth official at two Championship matches.

Welch, who did not start refereeing until she was 27, has also gone on to referee matches internationally, including at the women’s European Championships last year.

On Saturday Welch will be assisted by Jonathan Hunt and Garry Maskell and fourth official Peter Wright.