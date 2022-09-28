Why Paul Cook's free-flowing Chesterfield have edge on rivals Wrexham and Notts County

The Spireites have made their best ever start to a season in the club’s history after going 10 games unbeaten.

Whereas last season the Blues relied heavily on the goals of Kabongo Tshimanga, it is a different story this time around.

Paul Cook’s free-flowing approach has resulted in 12 different players – the most in the league - getting on the scoresheet already this campaign.

Tshimanga, Akwasi Asante and Jeff King all have three goals, Joe Quigley, Ollie Banks and Liam Mandeville have two each, while Armando Dobra, Jesurun Uchegbulam, Jack Clarke, Darren Oldaker, Tyrone Williams and Jamie Grimes are also off the mark with one.

After Chesterfield’s 12 different scorers, second-placed Wrexham and Solihull Moors in sixth both have nine, fourth-placed Boreham Wood and Woking in seventh have eight, third-placed Notts County have seven and fifth-placed Bromley have six.

Although Wrexham are behind in the number of goalscorers compared to the Spireites, the Welsh club will point to the fact that they have hit the back of the net the most times this season (29) and they have strikers Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer on eight goals and seven goals respectively.

Fans of Notts County can make a similar argument, in that they also have scored more goals overall (24) than Town (21), and they have their league’s top scorer in their ranks in Macaulay Langstaff who has blasted in 12 goals in 10 games already.

