Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield had to make late decisions on two players before their impressive win against Crewe.

The Spireites’ 5-0 hammering of the Railwaymen on Saturday was their biggest away win in almost 16 years when they thumped Exeter City 6-1 in October 2008.

It was a memorable day for lots of reasons, most notably it being the club’s first victory back in the Football League, and it happened at a ground where they were embarrassed 5-1 in 2017 in the season they were relegated to non-league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You wouldn’t have known it because of the excellent showing but they managed to brush aside last season’s play-off finalists with ease despite having six players (Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Paddy Madden, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Devan Tanton) missing through injury.

Ryan Colclough. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

It emerged after full-time on Saturday that Tanton and Colclough were both due to start at Gresty Road but the former was not risked because of a tight thigh he suffered against Derby County and the latter because his calf flared up in training on Friday.

"We lost Colclough yesterday and we lost Devan yesterday, they were both starting today, so that was a big blow,” Paul Cook confirmed after the game.

Chesterfield host Manchester City under-21s at 7pm on Tuesday night in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy before returning to league action at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, with Salford City the visitors.