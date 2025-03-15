Notts County manager Stuart Maynard was frustrated and disappointed with his team’s missed chances and the manner of the goals they conceded against Chesterfield.

The Spireites led 1-0 when Bim Pepple headed in Lewis Gordon’s cross on 70 minutes but substitute Will Jarvis equalised 11 minutes later. But the Blues went in front again on 88 minutes when Tom Naylor pounced to slot in and secure a third straight victory.

Maynard told BBC Radio Nottingham: “If we perform like that, we win more than we lose. The performance was really pleasing. We had to get the crowd with us from minute one and I think we did that. I think the whole first-half performance was excellent.”

Chesterfield rode their luck early on and had Ryan Boot to thank at the start and the end of the first-half, denying Alassana Jatta twice. Town had two chances of their own for Pepple and Ollie Banks which were both saved.

"I think we have created three massive moments and you would like to think you should go in at least one or two goals in front but we didn’t,” Maynard continued. “It has been a theme for us this season at home. We have to be ruthless in those areas because Chesterfield have some top players for the level. We always knew we could get punished in the second-half. It is frustrating.”

Pepple notched his third goal in his last three games and then Naylor kept his cool for the winner either side of a Jarvis equaliser at Meadow Lane.

On the goals conceded, Maynard said: "Both goals are disappointing for different reasons. For the first goal we are disappointed because we work so hard on keeping teams down the outside and knowing where the cross is coming. For the second goal I think we showed a lot of tiredness from playing Saturday-Tuesday away at Grimsby.”

He added: "We showed great character to go 1-0 down and equalise but it is frustrating to concede the type of goal that we conceded. When we equalised we wanted to win the game so we were trying to go forward very quickly, we probably needed to attack from the position we were in a little bit slower and build again.”