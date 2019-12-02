Why John Sheridan says he has "never felt like this as a manager"

John Sheridan says he has “never felt like this as a manager” with regards to team selection.

The Spireites boss has only named the same starting line-up twice so far this season at the midway point.

But Sheridan has defended his approach saying it is because no one is making themselves undroppable from the side.

"I have never ever felt like this as a manager, being so unsure of who to pick and who to play because I just feel people are not performing to the standards I want and I do feel I have got good enough players but we are not showing that so again I am messing with my team,” Sheridan said.

"Personnel, I am so uncomfortable because I just do not know who to pick at the moment. Again, I am just being as honest as I can.

“Only three or four weeks ago I had a bit of a settled side and we were getting results so I did not really mess with my team.

“I can talk all day but it is about players thinking for themselves when they go out on the pitch.”

He added: "People show me glimpses for 15, 20 minutes of what they can actually do and then I will start them because they finished the game strongly and then they do not perform to the manner I want and it has been never ending really throughout the season. I am very unsure who to pick because no one is showing me they should be in the team and stay in the team.

"But when you are on this sort of run (no wins in five), if I have time to turn it around, I am 100 per cent behind it that I will turn it around so I have just got to believe in what I am doing.

“I think I have got a good record and I know how to manage teams at this level and players who play at this level so I am not going to pull any punches; I am not doing my job well enough and the players are not playing well enough."