Why John Pemberton thinks Mike Fondop's red card has put a "real dampener" on his first win as Chesterfield caretaker boss

John Pemberton says Mike Fondop’s sending off after the final whistle in Chesterfield’s 1-0 win against Sutton United has put a “real dampener” on the result.

Jonathan Smith’s goal on 50 minutes gave Pemberton a win in his first game in charge as Spireites caretaker boss to move them two points from safety in the National League.

Fondop was involved in a melee at full-time which resulted in the striker and Sutton’s Craig Eastmond shown red cards by referee Declan Bourne.

“The lads showed a lot of spirit today I thought, I thought they were magnificent to a man,” Pemberton said.

“I am pleased with the result but I am disappointed with Mike getting sent off at the end because I think that has put a real dampener on it because I thought he was unplayable today and we are going to miss him.

“I just saw them come together and I spoke to the referee and I said ‘what happened?’ and he said ‘violent conduct’, I said ‘what has he done?’ and he said ‘violent conduct’ so I am not sure he quite knew what had happened.

“I think he probably could have used a bit of common sense, it is the end of the game, just send them both down the tunnel, no one would be any the wiser.

“He (Fondop) is absolutely gutted and I am gutted for him because today he was unplayable at times and like I say we are going to miss him and to get out of the struggle we are in we are going to need him so I am not as happy as I should be.”

Pemberton added: “I played with Ian Wright and he played on the edge, he had to play on the edge that is what he was. The difference with that is Ian Wright eventually becomes an experienced player and you learn from your mistakes.

“I did know he was a bit fiery – I am alright with it – until it gets to that stage.

“I don’t why he has ended in the midde of it and I don’t know what happened so I can’t comment too much on it.

“All I can says if you take some of that (aggression) away he might not be the same players because he is a fighter and we need to fight and he did it unbelievably well today and that is why I sit here disappointed having won 1-0.”