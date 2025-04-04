Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Fleck’s superb man of the match performance in the win against Carlisle United was ‘tinged with sadness’ for Paul Cook.

Fleck signed in September after impressing on trial but the Scotland international has been plaugued by injuries. Tuesday night was his first league start of the season and, although he was a joy to watch in the 2-1 win, it was bitter-sweet for Cook because he could not help but feel it was a case of what have been.

He explained: “If I am being brutally honest, I didn’t enjoy it because we are in April. I have been on the wrong end of John Fleck performances too many times! John just played like we know he can. He was absolutely exceptional. I think it was probably tinged with a bit of sadness for me when I watched him because it was our 39th game of the season and that is probably what we have missed for long spells in a season – just pure class and quality. So long may it continue."

Cook has now got a big decision to make whether to start the former Sheffield United man again at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday or whether he saves him for Gillingham at home on Tuesday night.

“I have got to look after him a little bit with the schedule but I think our fans have seen a glimpse of what we hope to see a lot more of in the run-in,” Cook told the DT. "I think the pleasing thing for John is, he has probably trained for six weeks now. Whereas previously we were getting him training for three or four days and trying to put him in and we kept getting setback after setback. John has trained for a really good period now, he is in a good place. He is an absolute diamond of a lad, great professional and has had a great career.”