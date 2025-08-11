James Berry. Picture: Tina Jenner.

James Berry is back at Chesterfield but he is nursing a small injury at the moment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old spent 18 months at the Spireites after signing from Macclesfield, going on to win the National League title, before leaving for League One Wycombe Wanderers, who were in a strong position to win promotion to the Championship, in January. But the move has not really worked out for the winger so far, making just three appearances, as The Chairboys dropped out of the top two and into the play-offs, losing to eventual winners Charlton Athletic in the semi-finals.

Berry has now returned to the Blues on a season loan and he is desperate to remind everyone of what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely buzzing to be back,” he said. “It is a fantastic football club. I have been speaking to the gaffer a lot recently about the idea of him wanting me back and it was something I wanted to get done as soon as possible. The fans and the lads are brilliant. I really like it here, I fit in here.

"I want to pick up where I left off, scoring goals etc. I want to hit the ground running and see what we can do this season. I just can’t wait to get going again. We have got a really good squad and the objective is to get promotion. The gaffer knows how to work me and to get the best out of me. It was just a no-brainer.”

On his time at Wycombe, he added: "It was a step up in a league but I did not play as much as I really wanted to but for whatever reason I didn’t.”

Berry was announced as a Chesterfield player again on Friday and fans were wondering if he would be included the next day against Cheltenham Town but the former Hull City man was not included in the matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Webb told the DT after the 2-0 win: “He has got a tight hamstring, which we knew about, but it is literally a week or so away.”

On having Berry back at the club, Webb added: "We are pleased. If you look at our front four who started, they could easily be replaced by another four, we are strong.”

Another player who was left out against the Robins was Paddy Madden, who came off the bench in the opening day win against Barrow but did not travel to Gloucestershire. In the end, they went with new signing Ronan Darcy instead.

Webb explained: "It was a tough decision because he has trained absolutely brilliantly. He has carried himself really well. Obviously Ronan Darcy has been brought in and he was going to be that first replacement for that number 10 position so sadly Paddy just missed out.”