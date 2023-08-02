Wanderers come to Derbyshire on Saturday for the first game of the new 2023/2024 National League season.

But their boss White will not be on the touchline giving out instructions to his players because he is serving a five-match ban which has carried over from the last campaign.

White was sent off against York City in March and his subsequent remonstrations with the officials led him to be handed a big suspension.

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

The FA charges at the time read: “It is alleged that in or around the 17th minute of the fixture he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting words towards match officials.

"It is alleged that following the completion of the fixture, in or around the car park area, he acted in an improper and/or threatening manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards match officials.”