Wrexham's Racecourse Ground.

The Spireites’ visit to the Racecourse Ground has already been postponed twice because of a frozen pitch and due to Town’s FA Cup third round replay against West Brom.

The Blues are due to face Phil Parkinson’s men on Tuesday, February 28 but that will have to be rescheduled if the Red Dragons beat Sheffield United in their FA Cup fourth round replay because the fifth round of the competition will take place during midweek of the week commencing February 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham were a couple of minutes away from causing a huge upset by knocking out the Championship Blades on Sunday but a late equaliser meant it finished 3-3 and a replay at Bramall Lane will now decide who progresses to the fifth round.

The fixture between Wrexham and Chesterfield has been much-anticipated by both sets of fans as the two teams battle it out for promotion but they may have to wait a little longer before going head-to-head should the Red Dragons overcome United in the replay.