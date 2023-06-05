Chesterfield’s summer transfer business may not have come to life just yet but there is a good reason for that. When June comes around it can feel like more activity should have been done by now, but the players are not due back in pre-season training for another month and the big kick-off is still two months away, so there is a long way to go.

At this time of the off-season you often see comments online such as ‘when are we going to sign someone?’ and ‘why have we not signed him?’ Those sorts of remarks are totally understandable because people want a bit of excitement around their club, they want to feel like their club is getting ahead of their rivals and they want to be assured that their club is doing everything possible to ensure a successful season is just around the corner.

But the Spireites’ approach in the transfer market is a bit different this year. It’s not about the number of players, it’s not about rebuilding, it’s not about starting from scratch. This time it’s about real quality, this time it’s about signing players who are going to be matchwinners at both ends, this time it’s about finding players who are going to make the difference between finishing third and first. And that’s not easy. It’s much simpler getting players in who can take you from the relegation zone to mid-table, for example. But the Blues are going after players who other clubs want, which is certainly no bad thing because it shows they are looking in the right places.

The 2023/2024 National League season starts on August 5. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This summer’s approach requires a lot of patience because the types of players Town want are not short of offers. These players are in a different pool to previous years. They have the power. They can play the waiting game and decide when they are ready to say yes. They know they will have a club come the start of the season. You can’t really blame them either. Why wouldn’t they sit on a beach and watch the offers flood in rather than jump at the first one that comes their way?

What I will say is that it doesn’t mean things are not whirring away in the background. People behind the scenes are working extremely hard to make sure suitable additions are made but without putting the club’s future at risk. I, like many of you, trust Paul Cook and his staff to get it right.

So there’s no need to panic. And, to be fair, I’ve not seen much of that yet apart from the odd comment or two. I think most people understand the situation.

