Nathan Tyson was mobbed after his winner against Halifax.

The club is in good hands on and off the field and everybody is definitely pulling in the same direction.

In the boardroom you have got people who really care and deserve every bit of luck that comes their way.

On the pitch there is a group of players who are wearing the shirt with pride and who are being coached and encouraged by a bright, driven and ruthless manager.

Making my way from the press box down to pitchside at The Shay on Saturday I bumped into some of the board members and their happiness and excitement was heartwarming. Their smiles were covered by masks, but I could tell they were grinning like Cheshire Cats underneath.

At the bottom of the Shay’s steep steps was a soaked James Rowe, fresh from being drenched in the changing room celebrations afterwards, also with a smile a mile long.

We then heard from matchwinner Nathan Tyson, who at the age of 39 spoke with so much enthusiasm about wanting to achieve another promotion before he calls it a day.

All in all it just painted a very positive picture with togetherness right at the heart of it.

It sounds strange but us in the media feel part of it too. I have become so disillusioned with what is happening at the club I grew up supporting, that other team who play in blue and white up the road, that I get more enjoyment out of a Spireites win nowadays.

Whatever happens from here on in this season it will have been a campaign of progress for Chesterfield with lots to look forward to.

The play-offs are a free-hit for Town in my view. Nobody expected this to happen. There is no serious pressure, not like Chorley away last year in a do-or-die relegation six-pointer.

I do not think there is anything to fear with Notts County, they are a side in form but so are the Blues.

In a way the Spireites have already played two-play-off games in the last two weeks so there is no need to be fazed by this one.