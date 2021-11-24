Chesterfield's match at Maidenhead United on Saturday has been postponed.

The Spireites were due to make the trip to York Road this Saturday but they will now not have a fixture.

Maidenhead’s game against Southend United last night was also called off for the same reason.

It means Town’s next match is not until Sunday, December 5 away to Salford City in the FA Cup second round.

Given the Blues’ long injury list the postponement may not be a bad thing as it will allow them to get some bodies back fit.

Manager James Rowe was without 12 of his players for Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against Altrincham and could only name four substitutes.

Maidenhead said in a statement: “Due to our ongoing COVID-19 incident and following consultation with the Vanarama National League, Saturday's fixture against Chesterfield has been postponed.