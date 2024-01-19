Why Chesterfield's National League match at Barnet has been postponed
The Spireites were set to take on the third-placed Bees at The Hive in front of the TV cameras at 5.30pm.
But the cold weather has put an end to the fixture, making the playing surface unplayable.
The announcement is a shame because around 1,000 Town fans were set to be in the away end.
A number of other matches in the National League have been called-off for the same reason.
The Spireites said: “Following a pitch inspection, Saturday’s fixture at Barnet has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course.”
Thankfully, Chesterfield don’t have to wait long for their next outing, they host Woking on Tuesday night.
The Blues are currently top of the table by 12 points and they have a game in hand.