Chesterfield's match at Wealdstone tonight has been postponed.

A pitch inspection took place at midday and the Grosvenor Vale surface was deemed not playable after heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.

A new date for the National League fixture will be announced in due course.

The Spireites are next in action on Saturday away to Torquay United.

