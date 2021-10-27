Why Chesterfield's Jeff King is walking a disciplinary tightrope
Chesterfield full-back Jeff King is one yellow card away from receiving a one-match ban.
The 25-year-old collected his fourth booking of the season in the second-half of the midweek win against Eastleigh.
His three other yellows came against Aldershot Town, Barnet and Woking.
King will have to not be booked in the next ten league matches if he is to avoid the suspension because the cut-off point is 23 games.
A player who receives ten yellow cards before match number 37 of the campaign will be suspended for two matches.
King is currently the only Spireites player on four yellows and at risk of a ban.
Stefan Payne was suspended for the match against Southend United earlier this month for the same reason.
With George Carline out injured, King is Chesterfield’s only natural right-sided player.
Any suspension would be a blow given he has hit some form in recent weeks, assisting three goals against Southend and scoring his first for the club at Curzon Ashton.