Jeff King in action for Chesterfield against Wrexham earlier in the season.

The 25-year-old collected his fourth booking of the season in the second-half of the midweek win against Eastleigh.

His three other yellows came against Aldershot Town, Barnet and Woking.

King will have to not be booked in the next ten league matches if he is to avoid the suspension because the cut-off point is 23 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A player who receives ten yellow cards before match number 37 of the campaign will be suspended for two matches.

King is currently the only Spireites player on four yellows and at risk of a ban.

Stefan Payne was suspended for the match against Southend United earlier this month for the same reason.

With George Carline out injured, King is Chesterfield’s only natural right-sided player.