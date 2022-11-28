Why Chesterfield's FA Cup tie against West Brom will have extra spice for Paul Cook

The Baggies are currently fourth from bottom of the Championship but have won their last three after picking up form since the appointment of Carlos Corberan.

Spireites boss Paul Cook spent five years at West Brom’s fierce rivals Wolves between 1989 and 1994 and is a popular former player at Molineux, making nearly 200 appearances, so the fixture will have extra spice for the 55-year-old.

It will be the first time that Chesterfield and West Brom have met in the FA Cup and it will be the first meeting since 1948.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

The draw was made live from Anfield on Monday evening and Chesterfield players Jeff King and Tom Whelan were in attendance.

Third round ties will be played between January 6 and 9. It means the Blues’ away league game at Aldershot Town will be rescheduled.

Prize money for third round winners is £105,000.

Town, who are one of four National League sides still left in the competition, secured their place in the third round with a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Blues have earned £117,375 from their cup run so far.

Chesterfield lost 5-1 to Chelsea in the third round last season.