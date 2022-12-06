Why Chesterfield's cup tie has been postponed
Chesterfield’s Derbyshire Senior Cup tie on Tuesday night has been postponed.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 10:15am
A young Spireites side were due to take on Belper United, of the United Counties League Premier Division North, at Clay Cross Town’s ground in the third round of the competition.
But the game has been called-off due to a waterlogged pitch.
A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.
Most Popular
The competition has not been held for the last two years because of the pandemic.
The Blues last won the cup in the 2017/2018 campaign.