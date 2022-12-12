The Spireites were set to visit the Racecourse Ground for a big top-of-the-table clash but it has been called-off because of a frozen pitch.

A new date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Wrexham said in a statement: “With temperatures having been below freezing in Wrexham all day today, we took the decision to make an early pitch inspection to help prevent unneccessary journeys in light of the projected forecast.

Chesterfield's match at Wrexham on Tuesday night has been postponed.

“Frost covers were put down over the weekend, with the pitch fit at that time, but the extreme cold – with temperatures as low as minus seven degrees last night, and a forecast of minus five degrees tonight – has led to the decision to call the game off.

“A rearranged fixture date, and all ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.”

