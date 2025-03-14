Chesterfield will have to approach the game against Notts County in a ‘different way’ because of fresh injury concerns, says manager Paul Cook.

After losing four in a row, the Spireites have now won consecutive matches, having beaten both Newport County and Salford City. But, as has been the case all season, there could be some changes for the trip to Meadow Lane on Saturday because of injuries in the camp. Ryheem Sheckleford went off at half-time in midweek with a tight calf, while Jack Sparkes hobbled off in the second-half with a possible twisted knee.

“It is disappointing, I think a three-game week is catching up with us now,” Cook said. “We are going to lose a player or two more. We are obviously really disappointed with that.

"We would like to go over there and play a certain way but, unfortunately at the minute, because of the selections we are going to have, we probably won’t be able to play like we want and we have maybe got to try to find a different way to win the game. Sometimes you can’t always do what you want on the pitch due to the selections, due to the personal.

"Most teams do what it says on the tin, if certain people aren’t available, which is going to happen, then unfortunately we won’t be able to do what we want. We just get on with it, it doesn’t hurt me no more. It has been the repetitive side of the season.”

Games between the two sides in recent years have produced some classics, with heartbreak, controversy and late goals at the centre of them. A rivalry has built up as both teams battled it out in the National League. Sadly, Chesterfield have been on the wrong end of most of the drama. Notts, who are fourth, rescued a point in the reverse fixture, with David McGoldrick scoring an added-time penalty to make it 2-2.

Cook added: "We have always had good games with them. Tomorrow we are going to look at the game a bit differently in how we prepare for it and how we go about it. The three-game week is tough for all teams who have played the three games but especially when you are getting more stretched. We have got to be quite cute and clever tomorrow.

"I really like Notts County, I like the way they play, Stuart (Maynard) is a great guy. This year they are doing ever so well.”