Why Chesterfield trio were not involved in win against Bromley
Joe Quigley was not involved in Chesterfield’s win against Bromley on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old, who has been a regular starter this season, scoring twice, was not included in the matchday squad but is not expected to be on the sidelines for long.
“He had a really tight hamstring in training the other day and he was not available for selection today,” assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT.
"I would hopefully think he will be in contention for Tuesday, if not, definitely Saturday.”
Tim Akinola was another absentee and Webb revealed that the Arsenal loanee is going away on international duty with Nigeria under-23s, who play Tanzania in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next Saturday. With that in mind, it looks like he will miss Chesterfield’s next two matches at least.
"He was available today but I think the manager and us as staff felt that it was important that we had lads around who are going to be in the next few teams,” Webb explained.
Bailey Clements, who started last weekend’s FA Cup win, missed out this time with Branden Horton recalled.
Webb said: "Bailey was excellent last week, got a clean sheet, he took the news really professionally and he was there cheering the boys at the end. He is a great full-back but at the minute Branden has got the shirt but as we know that can change very quickly.”
After three successive defeats in the league, manager Paul Cook made a slight tweak in formation, going from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3 and it worked a treat as Town got back to winning ways to go third in the table.
Webb added: "We went for the sitter today to get Banksy and DJ a little bit higher up, whilst not compromising our attacking player with Mandeville and Dobs, who I thought worked his socks off and it was great he got 70 minutes under his belt. I thought Kabs was back to his best as well. It was a change in shape but really the style of play that the manager wants to play did not change at all.”