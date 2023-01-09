The centre-half has impressed since his move from Stockport County but he was on the bench against the Baggies and replaced by Tyrone Williams, who scored the Spireites’ first goal.

When asked after the game if that was a tactical decision, coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Not really. It is great at the minute because Tyrone was doing ever so well before Ash came in. Ash has come in the team, and he has done ever so well. Ty has come in and scored today. That is what is so good at the minute, they are not just coming in and matching the person that they are replacing.”

And when asked if it was down to an injury, Webb added: "There is no injury for Ash, not at all.”

Tom Whelan was one of the players left out of the matchday squad against West Brom.

Laurence Maguire and Tom Whelan were both not included in the matchday squad despite teams being allowed to name nine substitutes.

Webb confirmed that the pair were not injured.

He said: “It is a tough one. To not be on the bench when there are nine subs, as a player that is always disappointing.

"As staff we talk about the subs and who will impact the game. Do you need more than one centre-half? Probably decided against that. We had Banksy (Ollie Banks) to come on in midfield, knowing that DJ (Darren Oldaker) would probably run himself into the ground and Tim (Akinola) etc.

