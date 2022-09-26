The summer signing has made one start and three appearances so far this season.

The 22-year-old was not included in the matchday squad against Maidstone United on Saturday.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: "We had a practice game on Tuesday and he pulled his shoulder out of joint. It has gone back in but sadly I think he will be missing for three to four weeks.”

Michael Gyasi. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Clarke was another absentee at the weekend through injury which was a shame for the 23-year-old after starting the last three and scoring his first goal since December.

But thankfully there is better news on him.

“It was a really horrific tackle on him against Southend early on which once again went unpunished,” Webb said.

"He played at Yeovil and his knee gradually ballooned up so there was just too much fluid on it today.