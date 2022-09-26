Why Chesterfield striker is set for spell on sidelines and latest on midfielder
Chesterfield striker Michael Gyasi is set to be out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury.
The summer signing has made one start and three appearances so far this season.
The 22-year-old was not included in the matchday squad against Maidstone United on Saturday.
Assistant manager Danny Webb said: "We had a practice game on Tuesday and he pulled his shoulder out of joint. It has gone back in but sadly I think he will be missing for three to four weeks.”
Most Popular
-
1
Chesterfield's promotion odds slashed after unbeaten start to the season goes on - plus the updated odds for Wrexham, Notts County, Solihull Moors and the rest of the National League
-
2
Why Chesterfield striker is set for spell on sidelines and latest on midfielder
-
3
'Gutted' Maidstone United boss Hakan Hayrettin 'bitterly disappointed' at injury-time Chesterfield defeat
Jack Clarke was another absentee at the weekend through injury which was a shame for the 23-year-old after starting the last three and scoring his first goal since December.
But thankfully there is better news on him.
“It was a really horrific tackle on him against Southend early on which once again went unpunished,” Webb said.
"He played at Yeovil and his knee gradually ballooned up so there was just too much fluid on it today.
"It is just a whack – so we are hoping he will be back in training next week.”