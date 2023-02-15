Why Chesterfield pair were not involved in Aldershot Town draw
The omissions of Bailey Clements and Jesurun Uchegbulam from the squad against Aldershot Town have been explained.
The pair were not involved in the matchday 16 for the 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.
Assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT that Clements has a minor glute injury.
On Clements, Webb said: “He has been injured last week. It is only a little strain.
"Brandon was due to play against Notts County so it did not really affect the team selection.
"He (Clements) trained yesterday (Monday). We had a chat about whether to play him tonight but Brandon has had a full week of training over Bailey.
"Brandon and Bailey are two young lads, there is not much between them. I am not saying the selection is a flick of a coin but some could look at it like that. They are both going to make mistakes, they bring so many good things, and they are still at the start of their careers.”
Meanwhile, the decision to leave out Uchegbulam was tactical and down to the balance of the bench.
Webb added: "Laurence (Maguire) can cover the left side and centre-back, as can Tyrone (Williams) on the right side, and you have got (Ryan) Colclough and Quigs (Joe Quigley) as the attacking options and DJ (Darren Oldaker) can play a bit higher as well so that just shaded it. It is unlucky for Jes but sadly there is always a couple that have to miss out.”