Bailey Clements and Bailey Hobson are both ready to play if called upon after being recalled from their loans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clements has been at Eastleigh, helping them to reach the FA Cup third round and challenge for the play-offs, while Hobson has been one Kidderminster’s best players despite fighting relegation.

Both are fit and available for selection for Saturday’s match at Barnet if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton out injured, and possibly Ryheem Sheckleford, the return of Clements and Hobson boosts numbers.

Bailey Hobson.

Asked why they have been recalled, coach Danny Webb said: “The other night we had one player (Jeff King) missing out on the bench so we are not absolutely overrun with players, which is not a bad thing, I think the gaffer has gone for quality over quantity this season and that certainly worked so far.

"They have both been doing really well at their respective clubs. Bailey Hobson has been in a really struggling team but he has been one of their shining lights and Bailey Clements has been in a team who have had a cup run and pushing for the play-offs.

“We were looking for the right time to bring them back. There was no point bringing them back if they were going to be nowhere near it (the squad). Whether they are both or neither involved tomorrow we will wait and see. They are both fully match-fit. They are both ready to go if called upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are two cracking lads so it’s not like we are bringing anyone back who is going to ruin the dynamics of the dressing room or the good vibe that we have got going at the minute.

"I think they are pleased to be back, that is nothing against where they have been, but I think they have known all along that they are Chesterfield players and they want to be part of hopefully a successful season.”

Webb added that the pair have ‘100%’ benefitted from their loan spells.