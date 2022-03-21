The 26-year-old has been booked nine times this season and will trigger a two-game suspension if he receives another one in the next three fixtures.

The Spireites have played 34 games this campaign – and the cut-off point for 10 yellows is 37. This means the central midfielder needs to avoid going into the referee’s book against Altrincham, Notts County and Grimsby Town.

Kellermann has put himself at risk after being booked in six of the last nine fixtures.

Town’s options are limited at the moment because of their injury situation so they won’t want to lose another player for a couple of matches.

Stefan Payne is the Blues’ second worst offender on seven yellows but he is now on loan at Havant and Waterlooville until the end of the season.