Notts County manager Luke Williams.

The Magpies are top of the division after losing just once in 30 league games.

Luke Williams’ men have gone almost five months since their last loss in the National League and they have thundered in 74 goals this season, which is the highest in the division.

They arrive at the Technique with the league’s top scorer in Macaulay Langstaff and with the best away record, having lost just once in 16 on their travels.

"Tomorrow we walk into an absolute fantastic team,“ Cook said.

"I have watched them with so much admiration how they play, how they build the game, how they repetitively keep going, the season they have had, along with Wrexham, that is absolutely unparalled in other years with the points tally they have got, and I will be telling Luke that tomorrow after the game. Hopefully, it will on the back of us getting a big win in front of a massive crowd, with our stadium bouncing like it was against West Brom.”

Chesterfield go into the game on the back three successive defeats and Cook wants to see a response from his players.

