The exciting prospect has impressed off the bench numerous times this season but he is yet to make his first start since signing from Matlock Town in the summer.

In the last two matches he has helped swing games in the Blues’ favour, scoring his first goal for the club to rescue a point at Yeovil Town and then playing a big part in the late winner at Maidstone United.

But because Town are top of the league and with competition for places fierce, it may be a bit longer before we see the speedy winger from the beginning of games.

Jesurun Uchegbulam has made a big impression on Spireites fans.

Asked how close he is starting matches, first-team coach Gary Roberts said: “Jez is just learning.

"He has been great.

"The team is winning so it is tough to make changes for the manager.

"Jez is doing really well.

"I think we have to take a step back a little bit sometimes with where he has come from in a short space of time to where he is now.

"You have seen glimpses of him and you want more, the fans want more, but you have got to manage young lads like this.”

He added: "He is doing terrific, he is coming on and affecting games, he is doing everything we ask, but you just don’t want to throw too much on his shoulders at a time where he is progressing nicely, he is going up the levels so we are more than happy with him.

"Eventually he will start games because he is doing so well but we have just got to be steady with him.”