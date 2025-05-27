The dust is settling after Chesterfield confirmed their retained list following the end of the 2024/2025 season.

With the Spireites involved in the play-offs, fans did not have to wait as long as previous years for it to be published, with speed and clarity the order of the day. It is probably fair to say there has been a mixed reaction to it. Some expected more players to be released. Some did not think that the club would trigger options for certain individuals. Or that they would be still in talks with quite a few others.

One thing we do know is that Paul Cook is a man who likes consistency and habits. He is a big believer in repetition and continuity. Everyone knows how his teams play. Everyone knows what formation he is going to pick. And even he has admitted that his team selections over the years might have been a bit predictable. But none of that has stopped him enjoying a lot of success. In fact, it has played a big part in it.

Those non-negotiables probably provide us with some insight into his thinking when it comes to the retained list. Why would he completely rip up a squad which achieved 70 points and a play-off spot, finishing just eight points off the automatic promotion places, despite being crippled by injuries? Considering only 10 players were definitely under contract for next season, Chesterfield would have been looking at having to make 13 or 14 new additions. I assume they have already looked at the market and probably concluded that those out there are not neccessarily better than the ones they already have. The saying ‘the better the devil you know’ springs to mind.

Paul Cook.

Cook spoke earlier in the season about the difficulty in creating a new team spirit when popular members like Jeff King, Joe Quigley and Branden Horton leave and a load of new ones arrive. They will have that same issue now that Darren Oldaker and Ollie Banks have moved on. So you might need a Jamie Grimes, a Ryan Boot or an Ash Palmer to be the glue to maintain the positive dressing room culture. To remind the newbies of what the club stands and to set a good example.

The biggest point of all is that surely everyone backs Cook to get it right? He is a master when it comes to squad rebuilds and putting promotion-winning teams together. He has had a good look at the league and he will know what they need to be challenging near the top next season. Trust is another of Cook’s main non-negotiables, and he has certainly earned the right in that regard.