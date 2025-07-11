Morgan Gibbs-White. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chesterfield fans are set to miss out on seeing a couple of Nottingham Forest stars in action against the Spireites on Saturday as they prepare to seal big money moves away.

Paul Cook’s men host the Premier League side this weekend (2pm) in their third pre-season friendly ahead of the League Two season starting on August 2. So far the Blues have lost 2-1 at Matlock Town and hammered Burton Albion 5-0.

Forest visited the SMH Group Stadium a year ago, winning 3-0, with the goals coming from Chris Wood, Josh Bowler and Ibrahim Sangaré. The Reds went on to have a superb season, finishing seventh in the top-flight and qualifying for Europe, although there was more than a tinge of disappointment at not getting Champions League football after spending a lot of the campaign in the top four.

Gibbs-White and fellow stars Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, Elanga and Elliot Anderson amongst others all played in that 3-0 victory, but it looks like Town supporters will miss out and getting the chance to watch Gibbs-White and Elanga in action this time around.

England international Gibbs-White, 25, is set to have a medical at Tottenham Hotspur today (Friday) before completing a £60m move after Spurs triggered the midfielder’s release clause. He netted seven times and created eight others last season. Tottenham will be playing in the Champions League after winning the Europa League so that should enhance his chance of featuring in future England squads ahead of next year’s World Cup.

And his Swedish team-mate Elanga, 23, is set for a £55m move to Newcastle United, who will also be playing Champions League football next season. The former Manchester United winger scored six goals and grabbed 11 assists last term.

But it should still be a tough test for Chesterfield, who will then fly out to Spain for their warm weather training camp next week.