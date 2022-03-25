National League clubs had until 5pm on Thursday to add to their squads for this season.

Manager Paul Cook had hoped to bring at least a couple of new faces with several players out injured.

Failing to do so leaves Town short on numbers as they aim to secure a play-off spot with nine games of the campaign remaining.

Chesterfield chief executive John Croot.

Croot said in a statement: “Paul Cook identified a number of targets over the last couple of weeks that he wanted to bring in and we tried our best to make one or two signings but we were unfortunately unable to get them over the line.

“We could have signed other players but Paul was adamant that he only wanted to bring in players who would improve the squad.

“He did not want to make additions simply for the sake of it and this view is supported by the board.”