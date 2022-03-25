Why Chesterfield did not sign anyone before the National League transfer deadline
Spireites chief executive John Croot has explained why they were unable to bring in any new additions before the transfer deadline.
National League clubs had until 5pm on Thursday to add to their squads for this season.
Manager Paul Cook had hoped to bring at least a couple of new faces with several players out injured.
Failing to do so leaves Town short on numbers as they aim to secure a play-off spot with nine games of the campaign remaining.
Croot said in a statement: “Paul Cook identified a number of targets over the last couple of weeks that he wanted to bring in and we tried our best to make one or two signings but we were unfortunately unable to get them over the line.
“We could have signed other players but Paul was adamant that he only wanted to bring in players who would improve the squad.
“He did not want to make additions simply for the sake of it and this view is supported by the board.”
Chesterfield are next in action on Saturday away at Notts County.