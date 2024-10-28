Why Chesterfield defender was withdrawn at half-time in win at Morecambe

Vontae Daley-Campbell was taken off at half-time in Chesterfield's 5-2 win at Morecambe with a small injury.

The right-back played an important role in the first goal with a bursting run and cross which was converted by Dilan Markanday via a deflection.

Later in the half, the full-back's momentum carried him over the advertising boards and he required treatment before being withdrawn at the break.

Manager Paul Cook confirmed afterwards that Daley-Campbell's substitution was not tactical. "He was feeling his hamstring," the Spireites boss confirmed.

Daley-Campbell was replaced by Armando Dobra, who scored the fourth goal, and Liam Mandeville moved to right-back, and he assisted the fifth.

Harvey Araujo was the second player to be taken off at the break after having a tough first 45 minutes against towering striker Marcus Dackers. His departure saw captain Jamie Grimes introduced and he headed in the fifth.

With James Berry also finding the net, it is believed it is the first time in the club’s history that three subs have come off the bench to score.

Cook told 1866 Sport: "Harvey is playing at these grounds for the first time, it is three games in a week for Harvey and Jenson (Metcalfe). I thought about leaving them out. I think about changes, I think about what is best for the bigger picture, but it is always easy after the event to be wise.”

Despite the scoreline, it was not a straight-forward afternoon for Town, with Morecambe proving to be a difficult opponent despite being bottom of the table. With 20 minutes to go the game was in the balance until Chesterfield’s subs made the difference.

"We brought a lot of the chaos ourselves," Cook added. “We needed to get in at half-time. We managed to bring insanity when we are trying to bring sanity."