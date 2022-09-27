The right-back received his fifth booking of the season in just 10 games in the win against Maidstone United last weekend.

It means the 26-year-old, who has scored three goals this campaign, will be suspended for this Saturday’s home game against Maidenhead United.

As well as a yellow against Maidstone, King was also booked against Southend United, Wrexham, Notts County and Oldham Athletic.

Jeff King is suspended for this Saturday's match against Maidenhead United.

King will be available again for the following game against Dagenham and Redbridge next Tuesday night at the Technique.

Thankfully, no other player is at risk of a similar ban any time soon, with Branden Horton, Ollie Banks and Tyrone Williams the closest on two yellows.

A player will receive a two-match ban if they get 10 yellows before 37 games.

King’s absence this weekend could mean Ryheem Sheckleford could make his debut against his former club after leaving Maidenhead in the summer.

